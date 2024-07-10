Rocket strike on Kyiv on July 8: death toll rises to 34

The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian invaders on Kyiv on July 8 has increased to 34 people.

Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As of this morning, 09:00 a.m., 34 people have already died in Kyiv from a rocket attack on 08/07/2024," the message says.

Damage in the capital due to shelling

In addition, the KCMA noted that a total of 129 buildings of all forms of ownership were damaged in the capital as a result of an enemy missile attack.

"All objects, without exception, have been recorded. Immediately after this terrorist air attack, the relevant structural units began systematic work on surveying, studying, and summarizing information on each damaged building in Kyiv. To date, a decision has already been made regarding the first stages of recovery," Popko said.

Recovery

He stated that common areas in multi-apartment buildings will be renovated at the expense of the city. Apartments, their windows, balconies, etc. are part of the State program of Restoration, this also applies to private houses.

"Regarding the high-rise building on Salskyi Street, where a Russian rocket destroyed the entire entrance, the special commission must complete its work on the inspection of the building. Based on the conclusions of specialists, a decision will already be made - whether to rebuild the destroyed parts, or whether the building cannot be repaired," added the head of the KCMA.

Rocket attack on Kyiv on July 8

As reported, on the morning of July 8, the occupiers launched rockets on the territory of Ukraine, the main strike was on Kyiv and the Dnipro.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomyansk, Dnipro, Darnytsky, Svyatoshyn, Desnyan, Shevchenkiv, and Holosiiv.

Later, it became known that in Kyiv, the premises of Okhmatdyt were hit and destroyed. As a result of the Russian attack, hospital buildings were damaged, some buildings of the medical facility were destroyed, windows and panes were broken. More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine "Okhmatdita", 100 of them - to other hospitals, 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

Also in Kyiv, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit: one entrance was completely destroyed, 12 people died.

During a rocket attack on July 8, the ADONIS medical center on the left bank of Kyiv was destroyed. Five doctors and two patients died. The premises of the ISIDA Livoberezhna ambulatory medical care branch, which is located in this building, were also damaged.