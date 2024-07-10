Additional Patriot systems, situation on battlefield and implementation of Peace Summit results: Zelenskyy met with Scholz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, DC.

As noted, Zelenskyy emphasized the critical importance of urgently supplying Ukraine with additional air defense systems against the backdrop of Russia's targeted destruction of important Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including the energy system and medical facilities.

"The announcement of the supply of additional Patriot systems is important, and we are grateful to Germany and our partners for this step. At the same time, we need more help to counter Russian air strikes: more air defense systems and F-16 aircraft," he said.

The leaders reportedly condemned the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The President thanked Germany for its willingness to accept its patients.

Zelenskyy also briefed Scholz on the situation in the airspace and at the front, particularly in the Kharkiv sector and eastern Ukraine. The interlocutors discussed strategies to combat Russian guided bombs and reconnaissance drones.

The parties paid special attention to the results of the first Peace Summit and future measures to implement them.

They also discussed the practical implementation of the G7 decision to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets.

Earlier, the German government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which included Patriot air defense systems, ammunition, drones, and other equipment.