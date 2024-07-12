2.7 million people updated their data in Reserve+

As of July 12, 2.7 million people have updated their data in Reserve+. Approximately 90-100 thousand citizens update their data online every day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

"The new record proves that despite all the misinformation and classic distrust of the new, our citizens are digitizing and increasingly experiencing the benefits and convenience of tools such as Reserve+," Chernohorenko wrote.

As the official noted, millions of people have already fulfilled the requirement to update their data, and they did not need to stand in lines or wake up at 5 am. Even if the document is not generated for some reason, you have already fulfilled the basic requirement to update your data.

Read more: Ukrainian DELTA system successfully integrated with Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ - Ministry of Defense

"Out of these 2.7 million citizens, no one has received a push with a draft notice. The fact of updating the data did not speed up the process of receiving a draft notice," emphasized Chernohorenko.

"Do not wait for the last days when the load on the system will be the highest. Update now on your phone and be sure to encourage your friends, it will save their nerves and strength in this heat," urged the Defense Ministry official.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution on centralized printing of draft notices to reduce burden on TCRs

As previously reported, the Reserve+ app does not currently have the functionality to send electronic draft notices.