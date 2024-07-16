Citizens who have not updated their military registration data may be put on the wanted list after 16 July - Ministry of Defence

If a citizen liable for military service ignores the summonses and rules of military registration, after 16 July his or her person may be put on the wanted list.

Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said this in an interview on the YouTube channel "There are questions", Censor.NET reports.

The representative of the Ministry of Defence asked what would happen after the men who had not updated their military records received a summons by mail.

"If he (the man who did not update his data - ed.) ignores the summons for a certain period of time, he will be put on the wanted list," Chernohorenko said.

She noted that a person will be able to see the relevant status immediately in the Reserve+ mobile application.

Chernohorenko explained that if a person does not sign notices received from the TCR or Ukrposhta, i.e. summonses, such a notice will be considered served - similar to the process of being summoned to court.

"Indeed, people's data will be put on the wanted list if they ignore the invitation and the rules of military registration. But this is the law, this is the current legislation, which we must implement and ensure transparency of such implementation," the Deputy Defence Minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the Centres for Administrative Services have attracted maximum resources to work with visitors.

As a reminder, the new law on mobilisation, which was adopted by the Rada several months ago, obliged all persons liable for military service to update their military records within 60 days from 18 May.