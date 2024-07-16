Ukraine is creating cheap army of robots to eliminate Russian troops and help Armed Forces - AP

Ukrainian startups are using innovations to create a cheap army of robots that will eliminate Russian troops and rescue wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

What is known about the development of Ukrainian robots for war?

As noted, about 250 start-ups in Ukraine are creating "killer cars" in secret locations, which mostly look like rural car repair shops.

"Struggling with labour shortages, enormous difficulties and uneven international assistance, Ukraine hopes to find a strategic advantage against Russia in an abandoned warehouse or factory basement. An ecosystem of laboratories in hundreds of secret workshops is harnessing innovation to create an army of robots that Ukraine hopes will destroy Russian troops and save its own wounded soldiers and civilians," the article says.

Ukrainian startup UkrPrototyp

As an example, the publication cites entrepreneur Andriy Denysenko's UkrPrototyp startup, which, in particular, can assemble an unmanned ground vehicle Odyssey in just 4 days.

"Its most important feature is the price tag: USD 35,000, or about 10% of the cost of an imported model," the journalists write.

"We are at war with a huge country that has no resource constraints. We understand that we cannot waste many human lives. War is mathematics," Denysenko said.

More about Odyssey

The start-up's Odyssey acts as a rescue and supply platform, but can be modified to mount a remote-controlled heavy machine gun or suspended charges for demining.

The publication said that last month, Odyssey drove around on its axis and kicked up dust as it raced through a cornfield in northern Ukraine. The 800kg prototype, which looks like a small turretless tank with wheels on tracks, can travel up to 30km on a single battery charge.

"Engineers draw inspiration from defence magazines and online videos to create low-cost platforms for various military needs. This allows Ukraine to save human lives in a war with a huge country that has unlimited resources," the publication writes.

Denysenko's company is also working on projects such as a motorised exoskeleton that will increase a soldier's strength and even help him climb a slope.

"The combination of cheap drones and artificial intelligence tools is causing concern among international experts. The use of drone technology for military purposes could lower the barrier to murder and exacerbate conflicts. Human Rights Watch and other international human rights groups are calling for a ban on weapons that exclude human judgement, as their proliferation could have dangerous consequences," the AP article says.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine would soon launch the "Robot Army" and the "EW Army", aimed at attracting various entrepreneurs to scale innovative developments.