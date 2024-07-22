Russian troops are rushing towards Pokrovsk. Heavy fighting in Krasnohorivka, in areas of Prohres, Zalizne, Pivdenne, Chasiv Yar - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is currently working in the hottest spots of the Eastern Front.

According to Censor.NET, Syrsky reported this in his telegram channel.

According to him, the enemy does not take into account the rather high level of losses and continues to rush towards Pokrovsk. Fierce fighting continues in Krasnohorivka, in the areas of Prohres, Zalizne, Pivnichne and Chasiv Yar.

"Occupants keep trying to capture Stelmakhivka and Makiivka, attacking our positions in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, trying to seize the islands of the floodplain on the left bank of the Dnieper River. In fact, active combat actions of varying intensity are taking place along the entire frontline," the Commander-in-Chief emphasised.

Syrskyi asks the question: What can and should we do to stop the offensive of a numerically superior enemy?

"There is only one answer: effective fire damage to the enemy's main forces and its reserves on the far approaches, comprehensive damage to the enemy in front of the front line, stable holding of the boundaries and positions prepared in engineering terms, maximum effective use of all weapons and ammunition capabilities, especially combat drones, in which we have an advantage. And also mastering new ways of destroying enemy reconnaissance UAVs in the face of a total shortage of short-range anti-aircraft missiles, using only electronic warfare and fpv drones.

This seems to be nothing new. At the same time, it requires skill in the use of weapons and equipment, accurate fire, manoeuvre with fire, forces and means - that is, high-quality training of all categories of servicemen to perform combat missions," he said.

Syrskyi also notes that it is important to train headquarters at all levels to maximise the combat capabilities of the troops and minimise our losses.

Therefore, this time, he also checked the progress of preparing the reserves for combat operations. According to him, he noted the maximum approximation of training to a real combat situation, the use of drones with drops and fpv drones to simulate enemy actions, which allows us to train our soldiers to practically destroy this extremely dangerous type of weapon.

We should use our advantage in the use of combat drones and fpv drones to destroy enemy UAVs.

In addition, Syrskyi met with each brigade commander leading the defence in the areas of the enemy's main actions to discuss how to improve the effectiveness of our actions, replenish losses, provide ammunition, and resolve other problematic issues.

"Of course, I thanked our soldiers for the courage, fortitude and heroism they show every day in defending our country and presented them with awards!" the Commander-in-Chief sums up.

