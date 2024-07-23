55% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia to achieve peace - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

After May 2023, there was a gradual increase in the share of those who were ready for territorial concessions. However, as of May 2024, the majority of Ukrainians - 55% - opposed any territorial concessions to Russia for the sake of achieving peace as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to sociologists, between May 2022 and May 2023, the situation was relatively stable: about 8-10% of respondents were ready for territorial concessions, and the vast majority - 82-87% - consistently opposed any concessions.

At the same time, by the end of 2023, the willingness to make concessions rose to 19%, in February 2024 - to 26%, and in May 2024 - to 32%.

The share of those who oppose any territorial concessions to Russia for the sake of achieving peace as soon as possible has been steadily declining over the period.

Read more: 44% of Ukrainians believe that there is unity in society. Corruption and language issue divide most - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Nevertheless, as of May 2024, the majority of Ukrainians - 55% - opposed any territorial concessions.

Although in all regions, compared to May 2023, there are significantly more people who are ready for territorial concessions, the number of such people in all regions is no more than a third. And in all regions (particularly in the South and East), there are more people who oppose any concessions than those who support them, sociologists say.

Read more: 34% of Ukrainians support law on mobilization - KIIS poll

In order to avoid misidentifying those who chose the option "In order to achieve peace and preserve independence as soon as possible, Ukraine may give up some of its territories" as "pro-Russian sentiments", the table below shows how these people see relations with Russia and what they see as Russia's goal in the war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted its own survey on 16-22 May 2024 among 1,067 respondents.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for the results of the survey conducted in May.

Read more: Poll: 66% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s military victory over Russia. INFOGRAPHICS