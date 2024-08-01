The deployment of American long-range weapons in the Federal Republic of Germany is a necessity for "real deterrence" of the Russian Federation from an attack on NATO territory.

He rejected criticism of the plans to place American long-range weapons in Germany.

According to him, this step has nothing to do with "NATO's double decision", which in the 1980s led to massive anti-war protests in Germany. "Therefore, we should carefully distinguish between these things," he said on July 30 during a visit to the American state of Hawaii.

The minister also noted that it is about the deployment of conventional types of weapons that are not intended for use with nuclear warheads. "This needs to be emphasized very clearly to reassure anyone who has concerns," he added.

Also remind, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the US and German governments announced that the US intends to deploy long-range missile systems in Germany again from 2026, the range of some of which will reach as far as the Russian Federation.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that in order to prevent the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany, Russia must first stop its war against Ukraine.

Dictator Putin, in turn, threatens to abandon the "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons in the event of the deployment of American Tomahawk missiles in Germany.

