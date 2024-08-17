At night, air defense forces destroyed all 14 attack UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

At night, Russian troops launched an "Iskander-K" cruise missile from the Voronezh region and 14 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk regions over Ukraine. All "Shaheds" have been destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

"On the night of August 17, 2024, Russian troops attacked the city of Sumy with an "Iskander-K" cruise missile (launched from the Voronezh region. - RF.) and 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk is the Russian Federation," the message reads.

As noted, all 14 "Shaheed" were shot down by the calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and EW means of the Air Force. The anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kyiv regions.

Read more: Air Force: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern direction