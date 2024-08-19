Heads of Boryspil and Bucha TCRs are arrested without bail - media

According to a court decision, the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCRs were arrested without bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital, at the request of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, chose all three suspects no alternative preventive measures in the form of detention," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told RBC-Ukraine.

As a reminder, on August 16, the SSU detained the heads of two TCRs in Kyiv region and their accomplice. They are suspected of illicit enrichment of over $1 million.

