Ukraine urgently requests heavy construction, engineering and medical equipment from NATO

Ukraine has asked NATO for international assistance. In particular, construction and medical equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro-Atlantic Coordination Center.

The Euro-Atlantic Center will forward this request to NATO member states and other partners.

As noted in the request, due to Russia's constant attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, injuries and significant damage to buildings and structures have been recorded.

"In order to be able to respond quickly, rescue people, eliminate the consequences (among other things, to dismantle rubble and ruins), and perform related tasks, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine urgently needs the assistance described below," the statement said.

Read more: More than half million NATO servicemen are currently in state of heightened combat readiness - Chairman of Military Committee of Alliance Bauer

This equipment is necessary for rescuers to work in various regions of Ukraine, including those most affected by the brutal Russian attacks.

In particular, Ukraine is requesting the transfer of:

17 tracked and 10 wheeled heavy excavators;

30 tractors with trawls for the transportation of goods weighing up to 100 tons;

25 armored ambulances;

27 fire trucks.

Read more: Bulgaria to join NATO mission to train Ukrainian military