Government has simplified provision of deferral from mobilisation in case of caring for sick relatives

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for the mobilisation of citizens liable for military service who care for or support sick or disabled persons.

What has changed?

According to the resolution, the government has revised the documents confirming the right to deferral for persons who support or provide permanent care for relatives. From now on, these two categories of people and the packages of documents confirming the fact of dependency or care are separated.

In addition, persons liable for military service who are caring for a sick wife/husband, child and/or their father/mother no longer need to indicate in their application to the TCR the absence of other able-bodied family members, as well as submit documents confirming the inability of other family members to provide care.

The resolution states that only persons liable for military service who care for their wife's sick parents are required to provide such information. TCRs will check it against the data in state registers.

In addition, persons liable for military service who have parents with disabilities of Group I or II no longer need to establish the fact of caregiving. Under Ukrainian law, adult children with disabled parents are obliged to support them and are entitled to a deferral.

The same resolution changed the mechanism for obtaining a certificate of permanent care, regulating the procedure and timeframe for its issuance.

The resolution, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, was adopted at a government meeting on 16 August.

