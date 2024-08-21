Scholz: Ukraine’s operation in Kursk region of Russia is limited in time and space

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the operation of the AFU in the Kursk region of Russia is limited in terms of space and time.

The German politician said this at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on August 21, Reuters quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

Scholz said that Ukraine had not consulted Berlin about its operation in the Kursk region, which it unexpectedly launched on August 6.

"Ukraine has prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without feedback, which is certainly due to the current situation. This is a very limited operation in terms of space and probably also in terms of time," the German prime minister said.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on September 6 - media

Scholz also said that Germany would continue to be Ukraine's largest ally in Europe, despite recent talk of a reduction in Berlin's military support.

Earlier, Scholz had repeatedly stated that Germany intends to continue supporting Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression.

Read more: Russia shows no readiness for peace talks - German Foreign Ministry