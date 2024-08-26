Shelling of Lutsk by Russian troops: one person was killed, 5 were injured
As a result of the shelling of Lutsk, 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed.
This was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of enemy shelling in Lutsk today, 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed," he said.
Shelling of Lutsk
As a reminder, on the morning of 26 August 2024, Russian troops attacked Lutsk.
Later it became known that the occupiers had attacked a high-rise building in the city.
