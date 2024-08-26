ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6558 visitors online
News War
1 807 1

Shelling of Lutsk by Russian troops: one person was killed, 5 were injured

Наслідки удару по Луцьку

As a result of the shelling of Lutsk, 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed.

This was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of enemy shelling in Lutsk today, 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed," he said.

Обстріл Луцька

Shelling of Lutsk

As a reminder, on the morning of 26 August 2024, Russian troops attacked Lutsk.

Later it became known that the occupiers had attacked a high-rise building in the city. 

Read more: Water supply suspended in Zhytomyr due to Russian missile attack

Author: 

Lutsk (46) shoot out (12942)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 