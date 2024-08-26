Belarus says it has not received official requests from Ukraine to withdraw troops from border

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Anatoly Glaz, said that Minsk had not received "official requests" from Ukraine to withdraw troops from the common border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Belarusian propaganda agency BELTA,

It is noted that Glaz said that official Minsk had not received any requests from the Ukrainian side regarding the withdrawal of troops "in any form", and that they had seen the message of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry "on the Internet", where "there is enough of everything".

"So we ourselves would be grateful if someone could explain to us the logic of such statements. In our opinion, it is very intricate," he says.

Glaz also repeated the thesis of the Belarusian self-proclaimed president about the alleged launch of Ukrainian drones over Belarus and "constant provocations" from the Ukrainian side, which is why the Belarusian armed forces are forced to perform "tasks to ensure the security of the territory of Belarus and our citizens."

"But you realize that this is within the framework of classical logic. And we don't know what logic the Ukrainian side is guided by. Perhaps there is some kind of cunning game here, designed for domestic consumption or to receive applause from the West. However, the main thing in such a game is not to outsmart yourself," he added.

As a reminder, on August 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement calling on the Armed Forces of Belarus to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine to a distance exceeding the range of the fire systems available in Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region of Russia, Belarus deployed at least a thousand of its military to the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.