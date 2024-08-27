Russia massively attacks Ukraine for second day in row. PHOTOS

On the night of 26-27 August, the Russian Federation again carried out large-scale shelling of Ukraine.

The dead in Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia

Just after midnight, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. As of 13.00 on 27 August, two people were reported dead.

28 August is declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

Later, at 02:13, an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia. According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the Russians hit an energy infrastructure facility. They conducted seven drone strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. As of 13:00, three people were killed in the Russian shelling.

Missile attack on Kyiv

During the night, Kyiv was twice alerted to a "shakedown". At around 01:15, explosions were heard in the city. The KCMA reported the work of air defence forces.

"At night, the enemy again launched a combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs, ballistic, cruise and aerial missiles. In Kyiv, the air alert has been declared 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted for more than 5 hours in total," said Serhii Popko, head of the KCMA.

He noted that about 15 drones and several missiles were destroyed around Kyiv, while there were no casualties in the capital.

Strikes in the regions

According to Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, air defence forces operated in the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyrovohrad regions.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, air defence systems shot down 12 enemy targets. According to the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military District, Serhii Tiurin, the attack resulted in two private houses catching fire. A man living in one of the houses sustained a concussion. In addition, a 12-year-old child was wounded. She suffered a laceration to her right thigh and was immediately hospitalised.

At night, the Russians attacked power facilities in the Rivne region again, with no casualties. The falling debris damaged a power line.

In the Vinnytsia region, air defence forces shot down six enemy UAVs and one cruise missile. Missile fragments hit a private house, destroying the roof.

In the Kyrovohrad region, defenders of the sky destroyed enemy drones. The head of the Kyrovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych, said that the wreckage of one of them fell on the territory of a private household in Oleksandriia district.