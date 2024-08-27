United States modernized electronic warfare systems on Ukrainian F-16s to counter modern Russian weapons

The United States has improved the electronic warfare systems on F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine recently received from its Western partners. The upgrade was carried out by specialists from the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the US Air Force.

This is reported by the Militarny portal with reference to the Visual Information Dissemination Service of the US Department of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that engineers of the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the US Air Force, in cooperation with Norwegian and Danish colleagues, reprogrammed electronic warfare systems on F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to American experts, the electronic warfare subsystems needed to be updated so that the new aircraft could effectively integrate into the Ukrainian air force and be effective against new Russian threats. The work on the aviation systems proved to be difficult due to the tight deadlines and the modification of a system that is not in service with the United States.

The name of the system is not disclosed, but it is known that Danish and Dutch aircraft were equipped with the AN/ALQ-131 and AN/ALQ-10 systems (the Danish version of the AN/ALQ-162). In particular, the AN/ALQ-162 systems were integrated into the ECIPS pylons with which the first Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine.

These systems are known to detect the radiation and operation of enemy radar systems, such as anti-aircraft missiles and aircraft radars and air defence systems, and prevent them from detecting and targeting the aircraft.

Based on the data provided by Denmark and Norway, the engineers studied the system design and developed approaches to reprogramming it. The updated system was then tested.

The chief of the 68th Squadron notes that this task was not easy. In particular, he noted that the optimisation took place in a short time.

"The fact that the team was able to understand the system in two weeks, to go to the partner country to develop the best software, is unheard of," he said.

According to the 68th Squadron chief, F-16s with reprogrammed electronic warfare systems alone will not provide air dominance, but they will give pilots a situational advantage in achieving objectives that can ensure impact and success on the battlefield.

It is noted that Ukraine is the official customer of the 68th Squadron's services under the FMS programme. This will allow the unit to provide support and timely updating and modernisation of electronic warfare systems based on experience and recommendations from the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, the media reported that the F-16 multi-role fighters received by Ukraine from the allies are equipped with early warning systems for missile attacks.

F-16 in Ukraine

On 31 July, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had received the first delivery of the F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies.

On Sunday, 4 August, Air Force Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the F-16s were already in Ukraine.