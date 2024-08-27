Stoltenberg to convene meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on August 28 due to latest Russian shelling

On Wednesday, 28 August, the NATO-Ukraine Council will meet in response to Russia's latest massive strikes against Ukraine. The meeting is initiated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the request of Kyiv.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing a statement by the Secretary General's spokesperson Fara Dahlalla, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the meeting will be held at the level of permanent representatives.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief Allies via video link on the situation on the battlefield and talk about the "priority needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in terms of forces and means".

"Tomorrow's meeting will take place after the recent wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure," the newspaper quoted the NATO Secretary General's spokeswoman as saying.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possibility of Poland shooting down missiles over Ukraine: Warsaw wants support of other NATO countries

In addition, Dahlalla said that NATO allies "have provided significant support to Ukraine's air defence, and they are committed to further strengthening Ukraine's defence".

As a reminder, on Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze attack drones.

On the night of 27 August, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed-type attack drones, five cruise missiles, and 60 drones were destroyed.