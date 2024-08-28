Poland’s shooting down of Russian missiles over Ukraine causes great skepticism in NATO - Minister of Defense Kosiniak-Kamysz

The question of the shooting down of Russian missiles and attack drones over the territory of Ukraine by the Polish air defense system causes "great skepticism" among NATO countries.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said this in a comment to the PAP, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there is "great skepticism" among NATO countries on this issue.

"And no country will single-handedly make such decisions. I don't see any supporters in NATO for this decision to be made," the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland emphasized.

He added that he is not surprised why the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes this, since this is his role.

"But our role is to make decisions in the interests of the Polish state. And that's what we're doing today," Kosiniak-Kamysh added.

Also remind, that during his visit to Ukraine, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda recently said that discussions are ongoing in NATO regarding the protection of the Ukrainian sky from the attacks of the Russian Federation.

