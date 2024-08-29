Kuleba met with Borrell in Brussels: They discussed long-range strikes, air defence and military assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European Union High Representative Josep Borrell discussed timely military assistance to Ukraine, the supply of air defence equipment and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Kuleba said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am glad to be received in Brussels by Josep Borrell today at an important meeting of EU ministers on the eve of the new political season. Long-term peace in Europe depends on bold short-term decisions to support Ukraine, such as long-range strikes, air defence and timely military assistance. We discussed how to promote them together," he said.

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine's successes near Kursk demonstrate its ability to regain the initiative and prevail on the battlefield, so Ukraine and its partners need bolder decisions to capitalise on this momentum.

"I am particularly grateful to Josep for his support for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia," the Foreign Minister said.

Borrell and Kuleba separately focused on Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the requirements for EU membership, such as the recent ratification of the Rome Statute, and further steps by both sides to advance the accession process.

In addition, the two sides coordinated their efforts to promote the Peace Formula in the run-up to the second Peace Summit, as well as joint actions to increase political, diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia and its allies.

