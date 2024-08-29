More than UAH 30 million bail was posted for AMCU head Kyrylenko - HACC

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 30 million. On August 28, a preventive measure was imposed on him.

According to Censor.NET, the HACCU informed Suspilne about this.

Kyrylenko is suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 56.2 million and declaring false information.

The Kyrylenko case

As a reminder, in March 2024, the NABU opened a case against AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko following an investigation into his family's elite property.

As reported, journalists discovered that Pavlo Kyrylenko's family purchased real estate and cars with a total market value of more than UAH 70 million in 2020-2023.

Read more: Head of ACU Kyrylenko explained that his family earned $300,000 selling raspberries - Anti-Corruption Center

This includes a large estate and two plots of land near Kyiv, 200 square meters of office property in the capital, two crossovers, three apartments with parking spaces in elite residential complexes in Kyiv, and four apartments with parking spaces in Uzhhorod, registered in the names of his parents and his wife's grandmother. At the same time, the elite real estate in Uzhhorod was purchased during the full-scale war.

At the same time, none of Kyrylenko's relatives have any business, and the family's official income would not be enough to buy all this valuable property, and the official himself did not indicate in his declaration the real estate and cars used by his family.

In August 2024, the SAPO served Kyrylenko with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 56 million.

On 28 August 2024, the court imposed a bail of UAH 30 million on the AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko.

Read more: Court chose preventive measure in form of bail of 30 million hryvnias for head of AMCU Kyrylenko (updated)