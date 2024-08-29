Kolomoiskyi’s preventive measure was changed to bail of UAH 1.88 billion: He will still remain in detention center

Shevchenkivskyi District Court changed the measure of restraint for Ihor Kolomoiskyi to bail in one of the cases.

This was reported by the court's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The detective's motion to change the measure of restraint is based on the requirements of Part 3 of Article 197 of the CPC of Ukraine. Thus, this provision of the criminal procedural law stipulates that the maximum period of detention of a person during a pre-trial investigation should not exceed 12 months, in particular, in criminal proceedings for serious and especially serious crimes," the statement said.

It was noted that Kolomoiskyi was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention on September 2, 2023, and therefore, the deadline for his detention during the pre-trial investigation expires on September 2, 2024.

Read more: Kolomoiskyi was charged with organizing contract killing

"At the same time, as stated by the detective in the petition and supported by the prosecutor in court, after the preliminary decision of the investigating judge, which extended the suspect's detention until 02.09.2024, circumstances arose that prevented the latter from further detention," the district court explained.

As a result of the trial, the investigating judge granted the motion of the SBI detective and changed Kolomoiskyi's measure of restraint from custody to bail in the amount of UAH 1.88 billion.

At the same time, he remains in custody in another case, Suspilne reports.

The lawyer said that the ruling would be appealed. When asked how much bail the oligarch could post, Kolomoiskyi replied: "Zero. I say it again - zero." On September 2, it will be a year since he has been in detention.

Read more: BES has completed its investigation against Kolomoiskyi: He will be tried on 4 articles

Kolomoiskyi's case

In September 2023, Kolomoiskyi was notified of suspicion under two articles. He is accused of fraud and legalization of the proceeds of crime. During the trial, the court imposed on Kolomoiskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 509 million (later the bail was increased to UAH 3.9 billion).

Subsequently, the BES announced a change in the previously announced suspicion of Ihor Kolomoiskyi. In particular, changes were made and clarified mechanisms for committing crimes were added. These include illegal actions with bank documents during Kolomoiskyi's failure to deposit UAH 5.8 billion into the bank's cash desk, as well as the misappropriation of more than UAH 5.3 billion, which was later legalized.

Read more: Pre-trial restraint in form of detention was imposed on head of Mukachevo District Council Lania, bail set at UAH 30 million - SAPO