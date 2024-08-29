F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes was shot down by Patriot SAM due to discoordination between units, - Deputy Head of Defense Committee "Servant of People" Bezuhla

The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, 'servant of the people' Mariana Bezuhla, said that the F-16 fighter jet of Ukrainian pilot Oleksii 'Moonfish' Mes was shot down by a Patriot missile system due to discoordination between units.

The People`s Deputy wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"According to my information, the F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksii 'Moonfish' Mes was shot down by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system due to discoordination between units. The reports stated that he 'lost control'," Bezuhla said.

She also said that the incident occurred during one of the most powerful Russian air attacks on August 26.

"War is war, such episodes are possible. But the culture of lies in the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as in other higher military headquarters, leads to the fact that the system of military decision-making does not improve on the basis of truthful, consistently collected analytics, but deteriorates and even collapses, as is happening in the Pokrovsk direction. And none of the generals have been punished. General Oleshchuk remains in office," the People`s Deputy concluded.

Under the post, Mariana published a photo of Oleksii "Moonfish" Mes (right) with the previously deceased Andrii "Juice" Pilshchikov. She also noted that the investigation into the latter's death "hasn't clarified anything either, and no one has been punished".

Read more: Poland signs contract with US for production of 48 Patriot launchers

What preceded it?

In the evening of 29 August, the General Staff confirms the loss of an F-16 fighter jet during a Russian missile strike on Ukraine.

Before that, it became known that on 26 August, pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a Russian missile attack.

Read more: Ukraine can use F-16 aircraft provided by Netherlands for strikes against Russia - Air Force General Eichelsheim