Enemy is trying to find weakness in our defense in Northern direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 31 August 2024, the enemy has continued its offensive, the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 109. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the Sumy and Chernihiv regions are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, 15 districts of different settlements came under enemy fire. Among them are Khrinivka, Ulanove, Velyka Pysarivka, Slavhorod and Stepok. Sopych was shelled twice and Porozok three times. Russian terrorists fired aerial bombs, in particular, at Hlukhiv, Manukhivka, Zhuravka, and Obody.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is currently attacking near Vovchansk. Lyptsi and Mali Prokhody came under enemy fire.

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units 12 times near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, and towards Lozova. Half of these clashes are still ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, and in the Serebriansky forest. Three clashes ended without success for the enemy, and three are ongoing. The occupiers KABs from Ka-52 helicopters at Serhiivka.

"The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defence in the Siversk direction. He conducted seven attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Spirne. He received a tough rebuff. The fighting near Vyimka and Verkhnekamianske is still ongoing," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders launched 12 assaults near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy is suffering losses. He is concentrating his efforts in the areas of Kalynivka and Andriivka.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to nine. Our troops stopped eight of them. The battle is still ongoing in the area of Nelipivka, where the enemy is attacking most actively.

"The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of seven different settlements. The largest number of combat engagements, almost half, took place near Novohrodivka. Selidove and Pokrovsk were hit by multiple rocket launchers," the General Staff added.

Twenty-one hostile attacks were registered in the direction of Ukrainske, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers made the main efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, conducting eleven and five attacks respectively.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk direction, two firefights continue near Vuhledar and Vremivka. The enemy attacked three more times in the direction of Makarivka, and received a fierce rebuff.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times, near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Twenty unguided aerial missiles were fired from helicopter gunships at Rivne.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

The situation in the other sectors remained unchanged.