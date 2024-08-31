24 "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed, 25 - fell by themselves, few more - flew to Russian Federation and Belarus - Air Force

On the night of August 31, 2024, the enemy struck with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region. - the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 24 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost in location (fell independently). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one - in the Republic of Belarus.

According to the Air Force, air defense was operating in the Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on this night, August 31, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with attack drones for the fourth time in a week. It was also reported that air defense was operating in the Kyiv region, and there were no enemy hits on residential and critical infrastructure.

In addition, it was reported that private houses were damaged in Cherkasy due to falling debris.

