NATO responded to Sikorski’s call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine: Such actions could have consequences for entire Alliance

The North Atlantic Alliance has commented on the statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski regarding Poland's shooting down of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine. The Alliance said that such actions could have consequences for the entire NATO.

This is reported by Europa Press with reference to the statement of the NATO spokesman, Censor.NET informs.

The spokesman for the North Atlantic Alliance recognized the right of each member of the bloc to defend its airspace, but warned that the actions of individual states in support of Ukraine "could also affect NATO as a whole."

"NATO has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of Russia's war. NATO is not a party to the conflict and will not become a party to the conflict," the spokesman said.

Read more: Stoltenberg: NATO to increase military assistance to Ukraine after latest Russian shelling

The newspaper writes that NATO headquarters is being cautious and focusing on the need to increase the flow of military aid that member states send to Kyiv. Earlier, this was discussed at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace if it is possible.

However, the Polish Foreign Ministry later said that Radoslaw Sikorski's statement about Poland shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory was the minister's personal opinion.

Read more: Sikorski’s statement on need for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles is minister’s personal opinion - MFA of country