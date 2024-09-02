Non-critical decrease in oxygen level recorded in Desna river near Chernihiv - RMA

Since 1 September, a decrease in oxygen levels has been recorded in the Desna River near Chernihiv, although it is currently not critical.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Environmental Protection Agency.

At a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety, they discussed the state of clean-up of the Seim and Desna rivers.

"On the Desna River, downstream from the confluence of the Seim, measures to minimise the impact of pollution are underway under the control of the Ministry of Environment. We are also continuing to collect and dispose of dead fish - responsible persons and observation posts have been appointed in each community. In addition, control measures over the sale of fish in the region have been strengthened," the press service said.

It is noted that laboratory tests of water samples are constantly being carried out. For example, in the Desna River near Chernihiv, a decrease in oxygen levels has been recorded since 1 September, although it is currently not critical. The participants of the meeting also drew attention to the need to study the air in the area of contaminated water bodies.

Dmytro Sinenko, deputy head of the regional police department, reminded the meeting of the ban on swimming, fishing and the use of water from the Seim and Desna for livestock and household needs. Police officers, including community officers, will be additionally involved in informing the public about the potential danger.

Pollution of the Seim River

The day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is currently unknown whether this was done intentionally or accidentally.

On 30 August, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that pollutant absorption and oxygenation of water had begun on the Desna River in the Chernihiv region.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching the drinking water intake of Kyiv.