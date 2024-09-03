Klymenko on Russia’s attack on Poltava: fire localized, rubble is being cleared, 25 people rescued

Emergency services are working at the scene of an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the rescuers have localised the fire and continue to clear the rubble. Thanks to their quick and well-coordinated work , 25 people were rescued, 11 of them were taken out of the rubble. All the victims were immediately taken to doctors for medical care.

"There is a residential area near the hit site. The shock wave smashed out the glass in the high-rise buildings and damaged the facades. The police are conducting door-to-door checks to see if there are any victims. We have already recorded over a hundred reports of damaged property," he adds.

"The work is ongoing. The rescue services will work with due regard to the safety component until we are sure that we have unblocked everyone from the rubble. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Klymenko concluded.

What is known so far about the tragedy in Poltava

As reported, on the morning of 3 September, explosions were heard in the Poltava community. Later, MP Mariana Bezuhla hinted that the Russian occupiers had attacked the place of assembly in Poltava today. The RMA stated that today is a terrible day in the Poltava region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Poltava: 41 dead, 180 wounded.

The Ministry of Defence, in turn, noted that the Russian aggressor had inflicted a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions.