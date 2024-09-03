White House on Russian attack on Poltava: We will continue to focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

The White House commented on the Russian ballistic missile strike on Poltava.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby expressed condolences to Ukrainians after another massive Russian strike.

"This is yet another horrific reminder of the extent of Putin's brutality against the people of Ukraine, as he tries to punish them for their own invasion of that country by attacking critical infrastructure and trying to make their lives and livelihoods more difficult," Kirby said.

He emphasized that U.S. President Joe Biden had "made it clear" that U.S. support for Ukraine "remains unwavering, and we will continue to focus on strengthening its army and air defense against such attacks."

"As you saw, just 10 days ago, we announced another military assistance package that included ammunition for HIMARS systems, anti-drone equipment, ammunition, Javelins, anti-tank systems, and there will be more in the coming weeks. So we are going to continue to support the Ukrainians and try to protect them from such attacks," the White House official added.

On September 3, Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 dead and 271 wounded.