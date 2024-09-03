Zelenskyy: Ways to increase the effectiveness of air defense use has been discussed at meeting of Staff today

On September 3, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. We discussed the use of air defense and the protection of our cities and communities. We have identified steps to make the use of the systems we already have more effective. We are also working to get additional protection for Ukraine. We are counting on Patriot, which Romania is preparing to transfer. I would be grateful for this step of assistance from Romania. This is something that will really support our people, our country, our entire region. And, of course, we continue to work with all partners for stronger solutions to support our defense - for long-range solutions that could destroy a significant part of Russian ballistics before they are launched. This is one of the key issues of this war in general.

The issue of our long-range capability and relevant permits from partners, long-range shells and missiles that we could use. Russian strikes will be impossible if it is possible for us to destroy the occupier's launchers where they are, as well as Russian military airfields and logistics. To give Ukraine such authorization and weapons is definitely the biggest step towards a real, just end to this war. Russia simply does not know how to fight without terror - it is terrorist strikes and the ability to sow destruction that replace both tactics and strategy of war for the Russian leadership.

Also today, the Staff had important reports on drones - various types of drones used by our Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the DIU. The effectiveness of their use, priorities... There is experience that should be shared. There are also mistakes that need to be corrected. Our Ukrainian drones must be one hundred percent effective, because it literally means that Ukraine will be one hundred percent effective on the battlefield. And I thank all our people who are gaining this positive experience of using drones for Ukraine, who are sharing this experience with the troops. I thank everyone who produces and supplies drones. And I thank all those who are really accurately destroying the occupier and destroying Russia's war potential right there on the enemy's territory.

There was also a lengthy report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the front and the operation in the Kursk region. The Pokrovsk direction - there are solutions to strengthen our positions. Active actions in the Kursk region continue to replenish the exchange fund for our state," Zelenskyy said.

