Verkhovna Rada dismissed Ministers Kamyshyn, Stefanishyna, Maliuska and Strilets. Vereshchuk and Head of SPF Koval remain in office for now

Today, on 4 September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of several ministers.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Who lost their ministerial seats?

Thus, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries and Industry. The decision was supported by 243 MPs. The Minister reported on his work in the parliamentary hall.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. "244 MPs voted in favour.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. "249 MPs voted in favour.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Instead, there were no votes for the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. She remains in office for now. The Verkhovna Rada also failed to uphold the decision to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet voted on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who submitted his resignation today.