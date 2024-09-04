In UK, Umierov called on his partners to speed up supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine: It is critical to stop Russian terror

During his visit to the UK, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov urged his partners to speed up the supply of weapons. The minister also stressed the need for long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia.

Umierov posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Ministry of Defence said that the Russian Federation has been shelling Ukrainian cities for days on end. Following Poltava and Sumy, the enemy launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Lviv.

"In Lviv, the occupiers cynically hit residential buildings. People were killed, including children. Many civilians were injured. This happened a few dozen kilometres from the border with NATO member states," the minister said.

While currently on a working visit to the UK, Umierov called on partners and allies to speed up the supply of critical weapons and support to Ukraine.

According to him, during a meeting with UK Defence Secretary John Healey, he stressed the need for long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia.

Read more: Russian ground forces accelerate advance to Pokrovsk - British intelligence

"It is critically important to stop the Russian terror, which has claimed the lives of our citizens again today," Umierov said.

The defence ministers also discussed strengthening cooperation in the defence industry.

"Ukraine needs new partnerships and additional funding to create long-term joint defence projects," said the head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The ministers also discussed the development of technologies such as missile systems, drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robotic systems, where Ukraine already has unique experience and expertise.

In conclusion, Umierov thanked the UK for its continued support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.