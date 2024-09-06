Spain transfers HAWK air defense battery to Ukraine - Defense Minister Robles

Spain will transfer a complete battery of the HAWK air defense system to Ukraine.

This was announced by Defense Minister Margarita Robles at a meeting of the Ramstein format in the presence of the President of Ukraine, the Spanish Ministry of Defense website reports, Censor.NET reports.

"Given President Zelenskyy's clear request for air defense systems, Minister Robles announced the immediate provision of a complete HAWK battery, including six launchers, also provided by Spain and already located in Poland," the statement said.

In addition, Robles spoke about the preparation of the next batches of aid and projects launched by the Spanish defense industry in continuation of the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Spain.

She also noted that Spain is stepping up its participation in the EU mission to train the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Robles said that since the fall of 2022, more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Spain as part of the EU mission. The head of the Spanish Defense Ministry expressed hope that by the end of this year, this figure would exceed 6,000 trained Ukrainian servicemen.

