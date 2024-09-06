Syrskyi held meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units: AFU should be one step ahead of enemy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with the commanders of the unmanned aerial vehicle units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among other things, the meeting summarized the results of the month's work.

The commander-in-chief announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I listened to the heads of structural units of the Armed Forces on the implementation of the tasks set for the development and enhancement of combat capabilities of UAV units," Syrskyi said.

Also, according to the Chief of Staff, he heard a report from the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the analysis of the results of the effectiveness of the use of unmanned systems in the areas of combat missions.

Syrskyi said that he had identified specific tasks to develop the structure, increase the number and enhance the combat capabilities of the UAV Force.

In addition, the best specialists who distinguished themselves with high results in the destruction of enemy personnel, equipment and weapons were rewarded with the Commander-in-Chief's awards.

"Unmanned systems are developing rapidly and dynamically in an intense war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces must be one step ahead of the enemy. We continue to work on this," Syrskyi emphasized.

Recently, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi said that delays in US military aid had led to a shortage of ammunition and affected the morale of the military.

