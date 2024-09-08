Kh-59 missile and 15 of 23 Shaheds were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of September 8, 2024, the occupiers struck with four Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Belgorod region and 23 "Shahed" type UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, one Kh-59 guided air missile and 15 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down.

According to the Air Force, in addition, two enemy drones were lost in location (probably fell under the influence of EW devices). Also, three Kh-59 missiles did not reach the desired targets due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Where did air defense work?

The anti-aircraft defense worked in the Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As noted, at night the "Shaheed" group violated the airspace of Romania. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded on the territory of Ukraine on Saturday evening.