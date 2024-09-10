Negotiations with IMF mission are difficult. Hard work, many challenges, - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Finance and the Ukrainian government are in talks with the International Monetary Fund mission on Ukraine's budget for next year. They are currently difficult.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this today during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted that the IMF mission is working in Ukraine, and this is the first mission to work offline during the war with the presence of the mission's leadership in Kyiv.

Read more: Ukraine received $2.2bn from IMF - Shmyhal

We work almost around the clock: during the day we work with the mission, at night the mission works with Washington, seven days a week. Hard work, difficult mission, difficult negotiations, many challenges," he said.

According to him, this mission is looking ahead to 2025, and there is a discussion on what 2025 will look like, what the budget for 2025 should be, what steps Ukraine should take, and what steps the IMF and G7 partners should take.

"Because the plans for the 24th year in the IMF programme were different from what is happening in reality. That's why we are starting from scratch in year 25. That is why this mission is extraordinary and challenging. I do not have the authority to announce the results now, as the mission is currently ongoing, and when it is completed, there will be a joint statement, while the work is ongoing, negotiations are ongoing," Shmyhal added.

As Censor.NET previously reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government knows how to get through this winter in the face of possible Russian shelling. He also noted that Ukraine is the country with the most generators in the world.