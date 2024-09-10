Shmyhal announced further changes in Cabinet of Ministers: There will be optimization

Further changes in the Cabinet of Ministers are planned in the future to optimise it.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There were 22 members of the Cabinet of Ministers before the personnel changes, now there are 20 members of the Cabinet. This reduction has taken place, although not to 17, as we announced and predicted. This is still ahead. There will be such optimisation," Shmyhal informed.

The head of government also clarified that the government is currently looking at the needs that exist during the war, taking into account a certain stability, because "radical changes can lead to unpredictable results, so we are very careful in shaping our personnel policy."

As reported, Shmyhal said that the decision to reshuffle the Cabinet was made by the Servant of the People faction.