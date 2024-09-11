Chief of Staff of USC Hladkyi crossed Russian border 26 times in 2014-2015 - media

Roman Hladkyi, Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, crossed Russian border checkpoints while serving in the Ukrainian Navy Command.

This is reported by "Toronto Television"

For example, the OSINT team in the FSS's merged database "Kordon" found data on Hladkyi's crossings of the Russian border in 2014 and 2015.

"The database does not contain information about specific checkpoints, so Hladkyi could have travelled to Russia or the temporarily occupied Crimea. But he came to light because he was entered into the database while crossing the border. From 2014 to 2015, he crossed the Russian border 26 times. These were trips to and from Russia (or the occupied Crimea). Including during his service in the Ukrainian Navy Command. In particular, while holding the position of the Head of the Surface and Submarine Forces Department of the Ukrainian Navy Command," the statement said.

"Toronto Television" sent a request to the Navy, which stated that Hladkyi held this position from 27 February 2015 to 1 January 2016.

During this time, he crossed the Russian border point 8 times.

According to investigators, Hladkyi crossed the Russian border most often until February 2015, when he was a student at the Ivan Cherniakhovskyi National Defence University of Ukraine. At that time, he crossed the border 18 times.

"In addition, the database also contains information on trips to Russia (or possibly to the occupied Crimea) by his wife, Olena Hladka - 22 border crossings between 25 October 2014 and 30 November 2015," they added.

Roman Hladkyi's appointment to the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, said that Roman Hladkyi, who was previously suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, had been appointed chief of staff of the Unmanned Systems Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Roman Hladkyi had been appointed Chief of Staff. The Command also noted that in 2018-2019, Hladkyi passed all the necessary SSU checks and has a security clearance to work with top secret information.

On 2 September, the Security Committee of the Verkhovna Rada decided to ask the SSU to re-investigate Hladkyi.

The media reported that the SSU did not conduct a vetting of Roman Hladkyi before his appointment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi decides to appoint an additional special inspection of Roman Hladkyi by the SSU.

Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla claimed that Hladkyi's wife has Russian citizenship.

