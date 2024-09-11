Zelenskyy on Iranian missiles: We received information from partners, no evidence of use yet

Ukraine has received information from its partners about Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. There is currently no evidence of the use of these missiles.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on Wednesday, 11 September, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding Iranian missiles. We received the same information that we saw in the media, without any details. Some details about the number are slightly higher than in open sources," the head of state said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that there is no evidence that Russia has used these missiles.

"I can confirm only when we have evidence, as was the case with North Korea, both in terms of missiles and the use of North Korean artillery shells," the president added.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. On 10 September, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On 11 September , Sky News published satellite images of a vessel that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.