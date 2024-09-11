ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8804 visitors online
News
3 214 4

Air defense forces shoot down missile over Sumy region

Підрозділи ППО збили ракету над Сумщиною

On the evening of 11 September, air defence forces shot down a Russian missile over the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Air Defence.

"Tonight, on 11 September, an enemy missile was destroyed in the sky over Sumy region by the regional air defence forces. Preliminarily, the missile attack had no consequences for the population and infrastructure of the settlements. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the statement said.

Earlier, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions. The air force warned of a missile heading to Poltava region from Sumy region.

Read more: 20 out of 25 "Shaheds" are destroyed, 5 are locally lost - Air Force

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1482) rocket (1574) Sumska region (1110)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 