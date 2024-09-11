Air defense forces shoot down missile over Sumy region

On the evening of 11 September, air defence forces shot down a Russian missile over the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Air Defence.

"Tonight, on 11 September, an enemy missile was destroyed in the sky over Sumy region by the regional air defence forces. Preliminarily, the missile attack had no consequences for the population and infrastructure of the settlements. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the statement said.

Earlier, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions. The air force warned of a missile heading to Poltava region from Sumy region.

