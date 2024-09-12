US Secretary of State Blinken meets with Censor.NET editor-in-chief Butusov. PHOTO

During his visit to Kyiv on 11 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with representatives of independent media and civil society, including Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

"Anthony Blinken met with independent media and civil society representatives Yurii Butusov, Svitlana Musiyaka and Vitalii Shabunin to discuss reform efforts in Ukraine. A strong civil society and free media are the cornerstones of democracies and vital to Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO," the statement said.

The day before, on 11 September, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken announced a package of humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine totalling more than $700 million.