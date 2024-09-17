Fortification manufacturer BetonEnergo appeals to President due to BES pressure

The head of one of the leading manufacturers of fortifications and shelters, BetonEnergo, Oleksandr Mazurok, said that the Bureau of Economic Security had completely blocked the company's work and thus left new infrastructure facilities and civilians unprotected.

He stated this in his video message to President Zelensky, published on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Arbitrariness and pressure on business have probably long been the hallmark of the national security forces. However, I naively believed that strategically important enterprises, on the operation of which the security of the state, the safety of infrastructure and the lives of thousands of people depend, cannot be the objects of this "hunt". But, as the BES detectives said during one of the 12 searches that took place at 7.20 a.m. in our employees' homes, offices and regional divisions, "the fact that we are making life a nightmare for you means that you have reached the required level." Did I understand correctly that this was the BES reboot that all Ukrainian business and Western partners were asking for?" - Mazurok said.

According to him, the attack on BetonEnergo took place on September 12, when searches and seizures of documents took place at 12 addresses of the company in Kyiv and simultaneously at five divisions, production facilities and offices in two different cities of Ukraine. During these searches, law enforcement officers created discomfort for the employees' families - children and elderly parents - at their homes.

According to BetonEnergo's CEO, the claims made by the BES that their shelters do not meet the A-II protection class, i.e. blast wave protection, are unconfirmed and untrue.

"These claims are ridiculous. We have three separate studies that confirm this. One is the conclusion of the SES Institute, a 60-page research paper, the second is a field test report from the University of Defense, which shows that the links can withstand 43 tons. And finally, there is a protocol of full-scale firing at the training grounds, where we detonated a 152nd mine five meters from our shelter. All these documents confirm that all the charges against us have nothing to do with common sense," said Mazurok.

In his opinion, the BES's actions are deliberately aimed at undermining the company's reputation and blocking its operations, which, given the company's profile in the war, can be seen as undermining Ukraine's defense and national security.

BetonEnergo's management sent an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We ask the President, as the guarantor of the Constitution, to intervene and stop this arbitrariness that is happening to our company. After all, the priorities that you set for the defense of the energy sector at the meeting of Headquarters and the construction of fortifications are under threat. Because the BES is blocking the operation of one of the key plants that manufactures products in these areas," summarized Oleksandr Mazurok.

