Zelenskyy signs law on inclusion of Unmanned Systems Forces in separate branches of Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that officially makes the Unmanned Systems Forces a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The President has signed Bill No. 11507, which provides for the inclusion of a new structure in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Forces," he said.

According to the law's card on the Verkhovna Rada's website, the draft law was developed to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea, and ground systems and ensure their readiness for use.

It is specified that the implementation of the draft law will be carried out within the funds of the State Budget of Ukraine allocated to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine for the relevant year.

As a reminder, in February 2024, President Zelenskyy ordered the creation of a separate branch of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the Armed Forces.

Subsequently, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft Decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defence jointly with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law establishing a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.