EU has already allocated 400 million euros from frozen Russian assets to purchase Ukrainian weapons - Ambassador Mathernova

The European Union has already allocated 400 million euros from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to purchase Ukrainian weapons.

This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The big news is that EUR 400 million was allocated directly to the Ukrainian defence industry. This is to support the Ukrainian defence industry, which produces faster and cheaper. And thus it is more convenient for logistics. And it supports the Ukrainian economy," the diplomat said.

According to Maternova, Denmark was the first to do this.

"That is why we asked them to help us with the allocation of funds received from frozen assets. We were provided with EUR 400 million for the purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons. And that's not all," the ambassador added.

Mathernova cannot say how much the allocation of funds for the Ukrainian defence industry will increase, as the decision has not yet been finalised.

The diplomat also hopes that other countries will follow suit and "use the incredible innovations taking place in Ukraine's defence sector as a platform for funding".

