Ukraine has never been as close to NATO as it is today - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the Ukrainian community in New York and discussed Ukraine's steps to win and our country's membership in NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the participants of the meeting included heads and leaders of leading Ukrainian NGOs, cultural and financial institutions, scientists, and educators.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian community has been helping to keep the United States focused on Ukraine and called for this work to continue.

The President spoke about the steps Ukraine is taking to win and restore a just peace, as well as the purpose of his visit to the United States and the issue of long-range.

"At first, everyone was afraid to talk about it, then when we raised the issue, we were easily told that the questions were not timely and very dangerous. And today, to be honest, we have come for positive answers. Although it seems impossible. But I believe we must do everything to open up this chance," he said.

The parties also discussed the results of the operation in the Kursk region and its strategic goals, impressions of the visit to the United States, including a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, and Ukraine's future in NATO.

I believe that Ukraine has never been as close to the Alliance (NATO - Ed.) as it is today. This is true. With a little more determination, we will succeed," Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

As noted, Zelenskyy is currently on an official visit to the United States, where he will take part in the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 26 September.

Zelenskyy said he planned to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Biden, Harris and Trump.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump also said he might meet with Zelenskyy this week.