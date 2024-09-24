Zelenskyy discusses peace formula and preparations for upcoming summit with Indian Prime Minister Modi. PHOTO

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in New York (USA).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the head of state thanked India for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi discussed the implementation of cooperation in the areas agreed upon during the historic visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Kyiv a month ago. Back then, they talked about intensifying trade, economic and defence cooperation, involving India in post-war reconstruction, as well as cooperation in education, science and culture.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation at international platforms, in particular within the UN and the G20, as well as to implementing the peace formula and preparing for the second peace summit," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On 23 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv. This was followed by a telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said that Ukraine wants India to "moderate" the negotiations with Russia. According to Bloomberg, India has not yet agreed to hold a second peace summit on Ukraine.