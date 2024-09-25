France will soon prepare and fully equip Ukrainian brigade - Zelenskyy after talks with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky thanked France for its strong support for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, as well as for military assistance.

The President of Ukraine spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield and the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

The main topics of the meeting included further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system with the help of France and training of the Ukrainian military. The country will soon train and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron discussed the results of recent thematic conferences based on certain points of the Peace Formula and preparations for a meeting on nuclear safety - France is the leader of the relevant working group. The parties also paid attention to the preparations for the second Peace Summit.

The Head of State noted that he looked forward to comprehensive cooperation with the new French government.

