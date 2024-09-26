At night, Russian drone flew at critically low altitude near Rivne NPP

On the night of September 25-26, another flight of an attack drone was recorded at a critically low altitude near the industrial site of the Rivne NPP.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NNPC "Energoatom".

"Once again, Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian NPPs. Energoatom informs the relevant institutions about each such fact, because no one has the right to violate the principles of nuclear and radiation safety," the statement said.

As a reminder, this is not the first time that Russian drones have flown near Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

On the night of September 22, a Russian "shahed" simulated an attack on the Khmelnytskyi NPP. An enemy drone flew near the industrial site.

In early September, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard Russian attack drones flying near the South Ukrainian NPP twice in one week.

The other day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that the Russians were planning to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

