MFA condemns political advertisement of "Georgian Dream", which used footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities: such actions are unacceptable

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a political advert by Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream that used footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities. The Ministry considers it unacceptable to use images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia in political advertising.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on the ministry's website.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns and considers unacceptable the use of images in political advertising of the horrific consequences of Russia's ruthless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of church shrines and the cultural heritage of mankind," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that the Georgian people need not fear a new war as long as Ukraine resists Russian aggression.

The agency called on the Georgian government, the ruling Georgian Dream party and all stakeholders to refrain from using the topic of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and its citizens in the internal political struggle in Georgia.

Finally, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the parliamentary elections in Georgia would be held in a peaceful and democratic manner, and that the Georgian people would continue their strategic course of joining the EU and NATO.

What preceded it?

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, used images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops in its election campaign.

A series of posters and a video showing images of bombing with fountains and new buses in Georgian cities were presented today. Thus, voters are invited to "choose peace" and say "no to war".

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili strongly condemned the advertising campaign.

