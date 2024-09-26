Zelenskyy and Trump’s teams discussed possibility of meeting at Republican’s residence - Time

The teams of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump discussed the possibility of their meeting at the Republican's residence in Florida.

This is stated in an article by journalist Simon Schuster in Time, Censor.NET reports.

According to officials close to Zelenskyy, their teams discussed the idea of a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

However, the Ukrainian leader's team rejected this possibility, fearing that it could be seen as support for Trump's election campaign.

Instead of a meeting in Mar-a-Lago, the Ukrainian side proposed a more neutral option, such as on the set of a US TV channel. One Ukrainian official said that this option was still being discussed when Zelenskyy arrived in the United States.

However, the plans fell through after Zelenskyy visited a weapons factory in US President Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania.

While touring the plant with the state's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all American workers who help produce weapons for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's visit to the Pennsylvania plant with Democrats allegedly upset Trump and his allies, and their talks about a possible meeting with the Ukrainian president broke down.

"He seems to have been offended," one Ukrainian official said of Trump.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian government has not given up trying to establish contact with the 45th president of the United States.

"Of course, we hear all this. But we still have to try," an official from Zelenskyy's inner circle told Time.

The unnamed official added that the main hope is that "Trump's views on the war are not yet final," and "his unpredictable nature may leave room for a change in position in favor of Ukraine."

The day before, a representative of Trump's campaign said that the US presidential candidate does not plan to meet this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently in the United States.

